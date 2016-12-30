erin-hogue-exposure-scenic-overall-winner-taylorgodber_ak_03_hogue_1017

Announcing the winning photographs in our photo competition, Exposure

By Snowboard Magazine |

Four weeks, 804 photographers, 4060 photographs. Exposure, our new photo competition, has drawn to a close. Over the past month, we sifted through each entry while applying tremendous scrutiny to every photo that had the potential to meet our standard as a winner. In the end, it came down to these five photos in the following categories: Action, Scenic, Abstract, Lifestyle, and People’s Choice.

We hope that the photographs below will only strengthen your connection to the slide.

These decisions were not made lightly. While each category had their own criteria, there was one condition that the photos were required to meet across all categories: they had to inspire us to go snowboarding. We are proud to say that these images meet that obligation with the utmost standing.

Thank you to everyone that participated in Exposure, and congratulations to the winners. It was a humbling experience to witness so much passion for a lifestyle that well all love, and we hope that the photographs below will only strengthen your connection to the slide.

— Jens Heig, Editor at Snowboard Magazine

Action Winner: Todd Easterbrook

todd-easterbrook-exposure-action-easterbrook_tyler-ravelle_pemberton_bc_001

Abstract Winner: Steve Shannon

steve-shannon-abstract-exposure-ssp_selkirksnowcats_t503b_20160102_0193

Lifestyle Winner: Erik Hoffman

erik-hoffman-lifestyle-exposure-20150206t_lifestyle_r_alexsherman_l_boston_ma_p_erikhoffman_102-1

People’s Choice Winner: Pete Alport

pete-alport-peoples-choice-exposure-2016_11_29_crater_lake_austin_first_run-1-of-1

Scenic and Overall Winner: Erin Hogue

erin-hogue-exposure-scenic-overall-winner-taylorgodber_ak_03_hogue_1017

Honorable Mention: Ben Girardi, Action

blg_20140323_9886-1-ben-girardi-exposure-honorable-mention

Honorable Mention: Brad Andrew, Action

brad-andrew-action-exposure-honorable-mention

Honorable Mention: Dean Blotto Gray, Abstract

cheesewedge_keystonemarch2013_blotto_5129-dean-blotto-gray-exposure-honorable-mention

Honorable Mention: Nathanael Asaro, Abstract

snow_texture-nathanael-asaro-exposure-abstract-honorable-mention

Honorable Mention: Meg Haywood Sullivan, Lifestyle

meg-haywood-sullivan-exposure-honorable-mention-lifestyle-meghaywoodsullivan_dsc_5058

Honorable Mention: Brandon Huttenlocher, Lifestyle

brandon-huttenlocher-exposure-lifestyle-honorable-mention

Honorable Mention: Adam Moran, Scenic

group_valdezak_moran_9732-adam-moran-exposure-honorable-mention-scenic

Honorable Mention: Sean Kerrick Sullivan, Scenic

white-wave-sean-kerrick-sullivan-exposure-honorable-mention-scenic

