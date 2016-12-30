Announcing the winning photographs in our photo competition, Exposure

Four weeks, 804 photographers, 4060 photographs. Exposure, our new photo competition, has drawn to a close. Over the past month, we sifted through each entry while applying tremendous scrutiny to every photo that had the potential to meet our standard as a winner. In the end, it came down to these five photos in the following categories: Action, Scenic, Abstract, Lifestyle, and People’s Choice.

These decisions were not made lightly. While each category had their own criteria, there was one condition that the photos were required to meet across all categories: they had to inspire us to go snowboarding. We are proud to say that these images meet that obligation with the utmost standing.

Thank you to everyone that participated in Exposure, and congratulations to the winners. It was a humbling experience to witness so much passion for a lifestyle that well all love, and we hope that the photographs below will only strengthen your connection to the slide.

— Jens Heig, Editor at Snowboard Magazine

exposure.snowboardmag.com

Action Winner: Todd Easterbrook

Abstract Winner: Steve Shannon

Lifestyle Winner: Erik Hoffman

People’s Choice Winner: Pete Alport

Scenic and Overall Winner: Erin Hogue

Honorable Mention: Ben Girardi, Action

Honorable Mention: Brad Andrew, Action

Honorable Mention: Dean Blotto Gray, Abstract

Honorable Mention: Nathanael Asaro, Abstract

Honorable Mention: Meg Haywood Sullivan, Lifestyle

Honorable Mention: Brandon Huttenlocher, Lifestyle

Honorable Mention: Adam Moran, Scenic

Honorable Mention: Sean Kerrick Sullivan, Scenic