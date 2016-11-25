Asymbol: The Fourth Phase Book

No snowboard film to date has had the production cost, or used as many resources over the course of filming as The Fourth Phase. It goes without saying that similarly, The Fourth Phase has produced the greatest wealth of media surrounding the film than any other movie to date. The Collector’s Edition Book from Asymbol is the perfect outlet for much of this media. It contains 220 pages of some of the best photos taken from over 20,000 images that were shot during the four-year filming project. The book comes with a hardcover, hand-stitched pages, UV spot gloss and metallic duo-tones, making the book itself an amazing example of modern print technology. Not only does the book come with an incredible collection of photos, but it also includes an engraved wooden viewing stand, an HD digital download of the film, and an 88-page Field Guide companion book. The Field Guide tells behind the scene stories from various trips over the course of the four-year project and is an incredible resource for diving deeper into the photographs and film. For fans of the The Fourth Phase and lovers of snowboard media, there is no better coffee table collector item out there.

Production of the book was limited to only 3000 hand numbered copies, so if you are like us and want one for your collection, you will need to act fast.

Featuring photography from: Aaron Blatt, Scott Serfas, Tim Zimmerman, and more

Features:

220 Page Hard Cover Book – 16.5″ x 10.2″



88 Page Field Guide – 4.5″ x 6″



HD Digital Download of The Fourth Phase Included with Book



Limited Edition of 3000, hand numbered



Printed in the USA

Buy your copy from Asymbol here

Hard copy of The Fourth Phase Book and Field Guide

The Field Guide includes stories from the road as well as other tidbits of extra information.

The Fourth Phase Book from Asymbol comes with a wooden display stand.

Information on original art from Bryan Iguchi.

Some of the stats included show dates and frequencies of various trips made over the four years of filming.

