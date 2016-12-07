This Burton x South Park collaboration might be their best yet

Burton has always been known for doing collaborative projects with brands outside of snowboarding; the Playboy ‘LOVE scandal’ being the most popular example. However, just as the Playboy collection has far surpassed its initial tumultuous debut in homes across America, the large variety of Burton collaborations have substantial depth themselves.

Original Playboy x Burton LOVE series

This season alone Burton has debuted another Playboy line, A host of Led Zeppelin affiliated gear, a signature boot with Danner, as well as Frye, and Red Wing, camping gear with Big Agnes, a collection with High Cascade and Phil Frost x G Pen, a continued outerwear series with L.A.M.B., a kids clothing run with Marvel and Frozen, a snowboard with Phish and Muhammad Ali, luggage with Neighborhood, and a highly contested run of outerwear and accessories with BLVCK SCVLE. And while the Burton collaborations are sure to continue, with many highly regarded and others submitted to harsh criticism, our personal favorite this season easily pulls through as the most recent South Park collection. You can view the entire South Park collection here, as well as some of our favorites below.

Parkitech Snowboard collection

Stan Beanie

Mr. Hankie Tech Tee

Kenny Hood

Kyle Hat

Butters Mitten

Character Socks

See Also: Burton Presents, episode 3: Just Passing Through