Mt. Bachelor has a special place in snowboarding lore. It’s an incubator of style that is perpetually passing through the intersection of surf, skate, and snow, and thus, is something uniquely its own. It stands over 9000’ above the central Oregon landscape, where it acts as a magnet for large storms that can leave several feet of snow on the mountain. But that same prominence within the surrounding landscape also leaves Mt. Bachelor at the mercy of the wind, which can quickly strip any fresh, light snow from the summit. That’s why the resort’s newest lift, Cloudchaser, is so important.

Photography by Owen Ringwall, unless otherwise noted.