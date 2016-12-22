A community together: Bryan Iguchi’s The Art of Erosion exhibit at Asymbol

We drove sixteen hours to have just one day in Jackson. Our only real plan was to be at Asymbol for The Art of Erosion, Bryan Iguchi’s first solo art exhibition. Everything else, like where we would sleep, we left to hurried texts and hopefully a bit of luck.

But It turned out that luck wasn’t a part of it at all. There were larger forces at play. We found places to stay, we rode our snowboards with some of Jackson’s finest, and were part of a celebration for an individual that has made immeasurable contributions to snowboarding—even if he is too humble to claim them.

That invisible force during our journey through Jackson was community, something that Bryan helped set in motion many years ago. We experienced it firsthand when he invited us for early turns at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort with Alex Yoder, and we bore witness to how his ability to welcome has become a cornerstone in the foundation of snowboard culture.

Passing through the crowd at Asymbol’s brand new gallery space, there was not one person that Bryan has not influenced in one way or another. He was there to mentor Travis Rice through his remarkable journey. He shared his wealth of experience with younger riders like Blake Paul, Cam FitzPatrick, Yoder, and countless more, teaching them how to read and appreciate the awesome power of the mountains. He is introducing his two young children to the joy of snowboarding, and passing the stoke to the next generation. And to those that know him only through video parts or Instagram, they have been touched by his genuine love for the mountains, something that was on full display across the walls of Asymbol.

Through his art, Bryan is paying tribute to the places that have left him in awe during his travels. Moments seared into his mind, like flying over the moonlit Tetons, witnessing the eternal presence of Half Dome, and the countless natural monuments that transcend our grasp of space and time. His art welcomes people into our world through one simple common denominator that anyone can understand: beauty.

As we left for our return journey, we had time to reflect on just how remarkable the past twenty-four hours had been. A testament to his dedication, the community that Bryan has helped raise in Jackson welcomed us with open arms, just as he welcomed us on that brisk, early morning at Jackson Hole. And while we were all at Asymbol to see his art, what truly brought us together was Bryan. Thank you Guch, for all that you do.

Bryan’s original pieces and fine art prints are available at asymbol.co

asymbol.co/collections/bryan-iguchi

@bryaniguchi

@asymbol

Photography by Owen Ringwall

From 5:30 to 10:30, Asymbol was packed for Bryan.

Alex Yoder and Hilary Cantu brought food, warm spirits, a fire pit to soften the freezing temps. All were a hit.

A surfer and a cowboy. Ian Walsh and Mark Carter.

Jackson’s own Rob Kingwill and Cam FitzPatrick.

Travis Rice was there, but it was Bryan’s night. Oh, and Choose Your Own Line.

Have you watched Foothills: The Unlinked Heritage of Snowboarding? You need to. WRKSHRT’s Wade Dunstan and Alex Yoder.

Ashley Rice, Asymbol’s General Manager, put on one hell of a show with the help of the Scotty Davidson and the Asymbol crew.

Gentlemen, strike a pose.

Ashley with her Asymbol counterpart, Josi Stephens.

Bluebird’s Willie McMillon wants you to listen to Fader McGavin and the Risky Livers. Mark Carter probably wants you to as well.

I couldn’t walk away without my favorite Guch print, “Northern Lights.”