I think that speaks to you, because humility is something that is super important. It can go very quickly from underrated to overrated.

So fast. I never wanted to be that guy. I never wanted someone to say that about me. I wanted to be that guy where people ask, “Who is that?” And then I’ll pop up and kill it in something. Then I’m back to powder or something. It was hard for me to dedicate myself to contests back in the day. The Arctic Challenge was complete luck. Getting some invite to an Aspen contest, like a qualifier for it, and winning that. Then going to the Arctic Challenge and doing very well, going back every year and doing well. The New York contest, I wasn’t even invited. I was an alternate. I was put into that contest at the last minute. It’s funny how things pan out sometimes.

Looking at the Bataleon team, you’re a veteran. You’ve had a lot of experience doing a lot of different things in snowboarding. What do you see as your role on the team?

Just trying to be homies with everyone on the team. I’ve been filming with DBK for the past few years, Ethan Morgan last year, Tor [Lundstrom] a little bit. I definitely try to mentor them a little when I’m in the backcountry, and use my knowledge of filming. I’ve been riding their surfboards a ton, riding one of their models called The One. It’s a main focus for them, to get as much riding and surfing on these two boards, and let everyone know how sick they are. The technology is so insane on their snowboards and surfboards. I’ve been doing a lot of stuff with the designers and it has been working out really well.

Do you think people are hesitant about Bataleon boards because of the technology?

I definitely was hesitant at first. I had heard of it, but hadn’t really tried it. But the moment I stepped on one of their boards I was amazed. It’s going to be crazy. In a few years, you’re going to see how many people are going to be using this technology. There are already companies out there that are starting to figure it out. Especially all the people building these surfy snowboards. Bataleon invented that shit. You’re going to see a changing in the board making really soon, and Bataleon has done a great job in pioneering that technology. I think it’s great that two guys from Amsterdam who love surfing and snowboarding are the guys to do it.