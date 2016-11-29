The Passenger: Experiencing adventure in the fjords of Iceland

When it comes to snowboard cinema, there is often a disconnect in people’s understanding of the process and the final product. The completed film emerges as a boiled down concentrate; after months of research, travel, recon, building, filming, and editing. We gawk at five minutes of action, without ever fully understanding or appreciating the enormity of the effort. We grasp to understand the successes, the failures, the second, and third, and nth attempts involved. But most importantly, we often come up short on understanding the one thing that drives us to snowboard and film in the first place; the adventure.

The Passenger is an eight-part short by cinematographer Jake Price, a behind-the-scenes and into-the-minds of the adventurers whom we so often are captivated by. But this is real, this is no frills, no bells, and no whistles. This is honest. This is cold, isolated, windy, with little snow, and even fewer airs caught or rotations spun. This isn’t your typical triple-cork-packed snowboard video, but it is a humble display of adventure.

Follow Forrest Shearer, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Bryan Iguchi, Andrew Miller, Jeremy Jones, Ásgeir Höskuldsson, Kohl Christensen, Otto Flores, Siggi Jonsson, and Nick Kalisk, to the remote fjords of Iceland for a glimpse into the process of exploration. The to-do list is daunting, yet the mood is light and laughs are shared while zones are scoped and plans are hatched. Not only is the crew filming for Forrest Shearer’s upcoming series, Horizon Lines, but Jake and the Guch are still putting the finishing touches on his Real Snow part, and the highly anticipated Vans Snow film has yet to reach completion. It is time to get to work.

From accessing snow by sailboat and returning to the beach by snowboard, to standing on a glacier in a wetsuit, The Passenger is a look at an adventure best capped off with a cold beer. An ode to the days of a snowboard films’ bonus section, and the ever-anticipated hidden part. It is authentic, and it is a glimpse into the process of creating a film, and experiencing the adventure. It is something snowboarding needs more of.

Watch Also:Forest Shearer’s Horizon Lines: Episode one, Iceland