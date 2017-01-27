exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8597

The Exposure Gallery & Party celebrates snowboard photography in Aspen, CO

By Jens Heig |

Last night, excellence in snowboard photography was on full display at the Sky Hotel in Aspen. The gallery of photographs we printed from Exposure, our all new online photo competition, provided sharp contrast to a place where discussions of X Games, triple corks, and gold medals will be dominant topics over the coming days.

From après to last call, hundreds of people enjoyed photography from our participating photographers, including our winners Erin Hogue, Todd Easterbrook, Stephen Shannon, Erik Hoffman, and Pete Alport. Erik was even in attendance to greet party-goers and tell the tale behind his winning photo in the lifestyle category. He was also responsible for quality control on the abundance of Bud Light and Budweiser that found its way through the crowd, a task that he dutifully accepted.

Locals could not stop praising the season that Aspen Snowmass has had thus far. Nearly perpetual snowfall has given the mountains phenomenal riding conditions, and with over two feet of fresh in the past week, it definitely gave the everyone plenty to celebrate.

The prints seen last night were a taste of what’s to come in the print edition of Exposure, a volume that features the best photography entered in the competition. Until then, you can see all of the submitted photos at exposure.snowboardmag.com

This was truly a celebration of snowboard photography. A sincere thank you to everyone that joined us last night at the Sky. We’ll see you on the mountain.

Check out the winning photos here

exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8377 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8440 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8415 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8532 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8436 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8594 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8487 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8523 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8587 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8640 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8672 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8736 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8756 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8701 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8840 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8839 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8645 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8637 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8854 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8864 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8831 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8821 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8842 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8744 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8683 exposure-party-aspen-2017-ringwall-8699

Comments

Up Next

January 25, 2017

STRONGER: Dustin Craven full part and feature interview

CAPiTA has stood by Dustin Craven for 13 years. Here's why.
Mt-Bachelor-owen-2017-FAM-trip-Cloudchaser-7950
January 24, 2017

Cloudchaser: A new way to experience Mt. Bachelor

Cloudchaser is the easternmost chairlift at Mt. Bachelor, adding 635 acres of lift-accessed terrain to the 360-degree boundary of...
IPP-Featured-image-provisions
January 23, 2017

Provisions 017: Products we are stoked on this week

This week in Provisions we look at a handful of smaller board brands, and a variety of exciting and...
January 19, 2017

The reluctant super-pro: A Kevin Jones interview

Kevin didn't burn out on snowboarding, just the fame that came with being a super-pro.
Snowboarding at Jackson Hole Snowboard Magazine
January 16, 2017

Disposables 001: Moments in time from Jackson Hole, WY

Disposables is a new Snowboard Magazine photo series, featuring snapshots of moments in time from our travels and experiences...