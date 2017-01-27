The Exposure Gallery & Party celebrates snowboard photography in Aspen, CO

Last night, excellence in snowboard photography was on full display at the Sky Hotel in Aspen. The gallery of photographs we printed from Exposure, our all new online photo competition, provided sharp contrast to a place where discussions of X Games, triple corks, and gold medals will be dominant topics over the coming days.

From après to last call, hundreds of people enjoyed photography from our participating photographers, including our winners Erin Hogue, Todd Easterbrook, Stephen Shannon, Erik Hoffman, and Pete Alport. Erik was even in attendance to greet party-goers and tell the tale behind his winning photo in the lifestyle category. He was also responsible for quality control on the abundance of Bud Light and Budweiser that found its way through the crowd, a task that he dutifully accepted.

Locals could not stop praising the season that Aspen Snowmass has had thus far. Nearly perpetual snowfall has given the mountains phenomenal riding conditions, and with over two feet of fresh in the past week, it definitely gave the everyone plenty to celebrate.

The prints seen last night were a taste of what’s to come in the print edition of Exposure, a volume that features the best photography entered in the competition. Until then, you can see all of the submitted photos at exposure.snowboardmag.com

This was truly a celebration of snowboard photography. A sincere thank you to everyone that joined us last night at the Sky. We’ll see you on the mountain.

