Filling the void: The Drink Water Double Tap at Mt. Bachelor

By JP Schlick |

Digging out the frozen bones of a banked slalom course has become somewhat of a ritual in early December. As a general rule, if you’re looking to score some powder at Mt. Bachelor, just plan an event; you can practically set your calendar to it. Usually this honor of digging would belong to participants in the Dirksen Derby. However, the Derby would be taking a year off. A gap year is one way to describe it, a void is how it felt.

Snowboarders are industrious, so with the ample notice of two weeks, the Drink Water triumvirate of Austin Smith, Bryan Fox, and Curtis Ciszek announced that they would put on a new event—the first of its kind—where riders would go head to head on nearly identical courses that combined elements of boardercross with a traditional banked slalom. They would build the course in one day, it would be called the Drink Water Double Tap.

Just a few states away in Colorado, some of snowboarding’s most recognizable riders were doing serious math to figure out just how many rotations, flips, grabs, and corks would be needed to land a spot on the podium at Dew Tour. There, a perfectly manicured jump would allow riders to travel in excess of sixty-five feet across a tabletop and perform dizzying aerials. Meanwhile, in Oregon, a group of riders known more for their time spent in front of the camera rather than on top of podiums, were digging deep trenches into the pipe walls to see just how wild they could get without ever having to leave the ground—the difference between drinking water and doing the Dew.

At the end of the day it was Bend local Jared Elston who took home the top spot in the pro men division edging out Dru Brownrigg, Griffin Siebert, and Alex Yoder for the top spot. For the ladies it was Ashley Thorton, another Bend local who seems nearly impossible to beat when it comes to competing on her home mountain.

Full results below

Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor With all of the snow falling at Mt. Bachelor, the dig crew had their work cut out for them.
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor Alex Yoder understands you have to dig to ride.
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor Austin Smith, spraying lines before the race, and maybe farting.
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor Bryan Fox and Curtis Ciszek, head to head.
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor Bacon is the perfect fuel. Bend’s own Bryan Tremayne served up free strips all day.
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor A rare sighting of Scott Stevens with both feet strapped in.
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor Double Tap mirror effect.
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor Teddy Shine edging out Forrest Devore.
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor Sam Taxwood and Johnny Brady, turn for turn.
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor An impressive showing for Sam Taxwood give him third place.
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor Taxwood with a practice round win against Bend local Gus Warbington.
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor We think they know style. Max Warbington and Griffin Siebert.
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor Jared Elston, graceful on his feet.
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor Maybe not so much off.
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor Local contest. Jared Elston and Dru Brownrigg
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor No Drink Water event is complete without some party boardin’.
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor Women’s division winner Ashley Thornton on her way to first place.
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor There was still competition in the pro division.
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor It all came down to Alex Yoder and Jared Elston in the finals.
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor @big_air_jare with the mandatory claim.

Men:
1. Justin Schoonover
2. Jesse Zaengle
3. Kit Hendrickson

36 and up Men:
1. Andy Benhardt
2. Jason McAlister
3. Jorma Nagel

Women:
1. Ashley Thornton
2. Caley Vanular
3. Marisa Krawczak

Youth:
1. Alder Bersch
2. Elijah Pyle
3. Micah Brown

Pro:
1. Jared Elston
2. Alex Yoder
3. Sam Taxwood

Thanks:
Mt. Bachelor
The North Face
Quiksilver
Smith
Volcom
Giro
Smartwool
Traeger
Nitro
High Cascade Snowboard Camp
Lululemon

