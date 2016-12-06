silvano-zeiter-nicolas-muller-honey-ryder-fruition-snowboarding-honeyryder_for-web

HONEY RYDER, a book about Nicolas Müller by Silvano Zeiter

By Jens Heig |

“Nicolas lives his life like he rides his board – sweet and smooth. He always makes sure that everyone around him gets a big spoonful from the jar.” — Silvano Marino Zeiter

Nicolas Müller is one of our favorite snowboarders. Silvano Zeiter is one of our favorite photographers. Together, the two have created one of the most compelling visual journeys of the season.

HONEY RYDER is the culmination of four years on the search for snowboarding enlightenment. Silvano’s perspective is a perfect complement to Nicolas’ approach to life, on and off a snowboard. Each moment, from the cold, quiet, reflective, candid, and inspiring, are curated in this 128 page volume that was produced entirely in Switzerland. Edited by Yves Suter, with accompanying text by Rainer Brenner, only 500 copies of HONEY RYDER were bound for the enjoyment of our community.

If you enjoy the finer things in this lifestyle we call snowboarding, then this is a book you do not want to sleep on.

Now available for preorder through doodah.ch and silvanozeiter.com

Watch the trailer for Nicolas’ new movie, Fruition

@nicolasmuellair
@silvanozieter
@yvessuter

silvano-zeiter-nicolas-muller-honey-ryder-fruition-snowboarding-honeyryder_1 silvano-zeiter-nicolas-muller-honey-ryder-fruition-snowboarding-aletscht2_014 silvano-zeiter-nicolas-muller-honey-ryder-fruition-snowboarding-dscf6928 silvano-zeiter-nicolas-muller-honey-ryder-fruition-snowboarding-hx1a1692-copy silvano-zeiter-nicolas-muller-honey-ryder-fruition-snowboarding-jp16_dispo_053-copy silvano-zeiter-nicolas-muller-honey-ryder-fruition-snowboarding-honeyryder_7 silvano-zeiter-nicolas-muller-honey-ryder-fruition-snowboarding-dsc_3727-copy silvano-zeiter-nicolas-muller-honey-ryder-fruition-snowboarding-cali_033-copy silvano-zeiter-nicolas-muller-honey-ryder-fruition-snowboarding-dsc_6617-copysilvano-zeiter-nicolas-muller-honey-ryder-fruition-snowboarding-dsc_5414-copy silvano-zeiter-nicolas-muller-honey-ryder-fruition-snowboarding-honeyryder_11 silvano-zeiter-nicolas-muller-honey-ryder-fruition-snowboarding-jp16_dispo_017 silvano-zeiter-nicolas-muller-honey-ryder-fruition-snowboarding-aletscht2_157-copy silvano-zeiter-nicolas-muller-honey-ryder-fruition-snowboarding-jp16_dispo_017

