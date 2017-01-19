That’s what Kevin Jones will tell you he does for a living if you ask him. He won’t tell you he’s won nine X Games medals or that he received Snowboarder Magazine’s Rider of the Year three years in a row. He won’t tell you he was there when snowboarding went from a delinquent sport to something he barely recognizes anymore. He won’t even tell you he’s a snowboarder.

“The first year I won Rider of the Year, I had a conversation with Tara [Dakides] and I was like, ‘how do you win? How do you get snowboarder of the year? And who even wants to be that?’ I never wanted to be it,” he says.

Kevin was the first reluctant super-pro in snowboarding. Not reluctant to enjoy the fruits of his labor–he did plenty of that–but of what snowboarding became as a result of the barriers he broke. He’s responsible, in part, for the rise of the snowboard agent. His affiliation with Steve Astephen–once the team manager of Lamar, now one of the most sought-after agents in action sports–eventually resulted in non-endemic companies becoming permanent fixtures in snowboarding.

“Next thing you know, there’s an X-Games commercial on and your face is on that thing and you can’t stop it because now you’re in the system. I hate it,” Kevin says. “I hate what it’s done to my life. I hate what it’s done to the people around me. I hate that the industry has created an aquarium for people to get famous.”