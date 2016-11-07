Last call: Here’s why you need to vote in the election tomorrow

For those of us whose hearts reside in the mountains and live in accordance to the seasons, this is that exciting time of year when winter comes into focus. The air is changing, snow is about to fall, and people have the itch to get back on their boards. However, this fall holds a crucial step in preparing for winter, one that we cannot afford to forget.

We must vote to protect our Earth.

I believe most of you reading this care about climate change, because polls show that the vast majority of young people agree it’s a serious problem. They also show that younger voters overwhelmingly want to increase production of clean, renewable energies. This is an issue that we as a very influential group are fired up about, and we can make a difference on Nov. 8th.

Until now, Baby Boomers have had the advantage to decide our future. But for the first time in history, Millennials share the largest bloc of eligible voters. This is an exciting time! It is our generation’s election and we now have the potential to have a powerful influence on its outcome.

Voting for our next president on Tuesday will be as controversial as it will ever get. Honestly, it is easy to get caught up in this one issue, when really it is only one part of the puzzle. Issues become more and more important as you move down the ballot. But this is where our vote truly matters, and I don’t think a lot of people realize is that it is important to #voteclimate on all levels.

At every level of the government, climate is a cause that needs to be fought for. Many current members of Congress are denying climate change all together. Governors are blocking important plans such as the Clean Power Plan from being implemented. Mayors and city counselors have the power to implement real action in cities around the country that will make a difference on the impact of each and every citizen. We, the Millennials, have the power to elect these people, the people that may or may not fight for real change.

Fight for our Earth and to make changes to protect it. We, the youth, have pushed our country forward on important issues such as gay rights and gender equality. It’s time to do the same thing with climate change, through our choices on every level of the ballot.

But how do we get educated on whom to vote for? Who are those people running for U.S. Senate and the U.S. House and governor, and where do they stand on climate? There is an easy way to find out. Protect Our Winters, POW, the climate action group founded by my friend and fellow rider Jeremy Jones, has created the Drop In and Vote campaign to help inspire and inform all of us to vote: http://protectourwinters.org/vote

Drop In and Vote gives you information on who your local candidates are and where they stand on a range of issues including the environment, with links to their voting records, their campaign stances, and who is endorsing them. This is an unprecedented source of information on an issue that is actually affecting your everyday life… take advantage! Go there, punch in your email address and get informed. Then, spread the word. Talk to your friends, urge them vote, and help them understand the importance of voting for the climate. Every snowboarder wants to keep riding epic powder days, if all we have to do is set aside time for a little education, and check some boxes to help the snow keep falling, I would say that is a win.

We live in the mountains and love snowboarding because it’s our freedom. But with freedom comes responsibility. I sent in my vote-by-mail ballot. Now it’s your turn.

Do it for that epic pow turn you are going to get this winter.

