Our young friend Red Gerard just joined the Mountain Dew team

Last season, Red joined us in the Snowboard Mag office as an honorary intern, even though we don’t have interns. He mostly watched fail videos, with the occasional snowboard edit mixed in. We’ve grilled him about his latest girlfriend, when he’s going to learn a quad cork (he doesn’t plan on it), and how his quest for snowboarding domination is going. He always brushed off the last question. The kid is perpetually stoked, always smiling.

Now he’s the newest member of the Mountain Dew team and we couldn’t be more happy for him. If you’re around Breckenridge this weekend, give him a shout. And if you want to see what the kids are up to these days, his Instagram handle is @redgerard. Pure entertainment.

Very hyped to be apart of the @mountaindew team 📽 @drewhastings 🙌🏼😊 A video posted by Red Gerard (@redgerard) on Dec 5, 2016 at 11:15am PST

Leading into the newly reimagined Dew Tour in Breckenridge, Colo., this weekend, title sponsor Mountain Dew is thrilled to welcome professional snowboarder Red Gerard to its team of action sports athletes. The Colorado-based rider joins fellow Mountain Dew snowboarder Danny Davis following a standout performance in this year’s Peace Park snowboarding film and a successful debut at the 2015 Dew Tour slopestyle competition, where he placed fifth.

“There is no doubt that Red is one of the best up-and-coming snowboarders of his generation,” said Ryan Collis, Senior Director of Marketing, Mountain Dew. “Red’s drive and style perfectly aligns with Mountain Dew’s efforts to raise the bar in the world of snowboarding. We couldn’t think of a better athlete to join Danny on the mountain and are excited to watch him compete at Dew Tour.”

Gerard’s unprecedented energy and fearless approach to pushing the limits of snowboarding by landing the biggest airs and attempting the hardest tricks has awarded him a variety of podium placements at competitions globally. He will also be one of the first to test out Dew Tour’s newly redesigned slopestyle competition layout this weekend, breaking out jumps and jibs for the first time ever into two distinct courses created by Snow Park Technologies.

“I’m excited to join the Mountain Dew snowboarding team,” said Gerard. “It’s awesome that I get to be part of Dew Tour this winter as a Mountain Dew athlete during such an exciting time when the competition layout is being completely reimagined. I’m stoked to be representing a brand so deeply tied into action sports and listening to and supporting its riders to continue to drive snowboarding creativity.”