Provisions 005: Products we are stoked on this week

A full season can put a beating on your gear. Boards get soft, boots get blown out, and outerwear rips and loses waterproofing. With the wealth of products coming out ever year, it can be hard to tell things apart and determine whats best each year. Thats why we have Provisions. Every week we choose a handful of our favorite products for your consideration. Make sure to check back weekly for some of the newest collaborations releases, and exciting new products each week. For a complete guide to 2017 product make sure to check out our Product Collection.

Never Summer Twenty Five Snowboard

Here today and gone tomorrow. The Twenty Five from Never Summer is a limited edition run of boards in celebration of the brand’s 25 years of business. The Twenty Five is an aggressive freeride board for the snowboarder who likes to charge the entire mountain with a playful freestyle twist. The Ripsaw Rocker Camber Profile provides reverse camber between the feet with aggressive positive camber extending into the tip and tail from just inside the bindings. The Twenty Five’s directional shape gives the board optimum powder performance, and the mid-firm flex boosts carving precision. Strap in and give her hell, that is if you’re lucky enough to swoop one of these.

Buy now: $599.99

Atreebutes Evergreen shirt

Fredi Kalbermatten founded Atreebutes in 2008 with two driving principles. Look good, but do it responsibly and sustainably. Fredi works with the Global Organic Textile Standard which recognized as the leading processing standard for organic textiles and Made in a Free World, an organization dedicated to eradicating forced labor. From being involved at the cotton harvesting level on local farms, all the way through the processing and fabricating phases of production, Fredi guarantees that all stages of production are done sustainably and fairly. “I like to look good, but as long as I’m making clothing, I will be sure we are taking care of the earth and the people making our clothing” – Fredi Kalbermatten

Buy now: $129

Dakine Beretta Women’s Jacket

The women’s Beretta Jacket is the most technical performance piece Dakine makes. Boasting a GORE-TEX® 3L shell, the Beretta is fully waterproof, and has optimal breathability and moisture wicking qualities for ascents and warmer days. Pair it with your favorite insulating layer on days the mercury drops extra low and be sure to stay warm and comfortable all season long.

Buy now: $440

Crab Grab Snuggler Mitt

Grip everything! From the masters of traction come the brand new Snuggler Mitt. Lock down your grabs and keep your fingers warm in the process. Designed in collaboration with Nicolas Müller, the Snuggler is a team favorite among the crab loyalists. Insulated to keep you warm on the cold days, but not so warm that you can’t wear them in the spring, the Snuggler Mitt is your one stop shop for hand warmth this coming season.

Buy now: $65

Skullcandy Grind Wireless Headphones

Cords can be overrated. The Grind Wireless from Skull Candy comes outfitted with 12 hours of battery life, so you can use them day in and out without worrying about running out of juice. Three simple buttons control volume, phone calls, and music selection, making the Grind one of the user friendliest wireless sets. If you like studio sound packed into a sleek city style over the ear headphone, The Grind Wireless is meant for you.

Buy now: $89.99

