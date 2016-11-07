Provisions 006: Products we are stoked on this week

This week in Provisions we decided to mix it up a little bit and included with what we think is one of the best (and cheapest) product combos out there. We also hit you with a little shameless self promotion, because we can do what we want. Deal with it. Take a second and dive in, check out what we are excited about this week and don’t forget to head over to The Product Collection 2017 for all of the best products this season.

Nightmare Endless Snowboard 2017

At Nightmare Snowboards, a quality product true to the consumer and core of snowboarding’s culture is the main priority. Nightmare values the local shop, the artist, and the rider who saves pennies from mowing lawns all summer to buy a new board. The Nightmare Endless is the park riders dream deck of choice for all things rails, jumps, and in-between. Three stage camber gives the deck the best of both worlds, regular camber between the feet transitions to a flat mid-section with mellow rise in the tip and tail. Pyramid Carbon uses carbon triangles outside of the bindings to direct energy from under the feet to the contact points. Make your turns and presses count on the Endless from Nightmare.

DANG Original Polarized Shades

Chris Beresford has built DANG Shades up from a DIY start at High Cascade Snowboard Camp. And the journey hasn’t been easy. For an inspiring read, check out Chris’s full story. While DANG shades have now expanded to include goggles and a wide variety of sunglasses, we think there is something special about the timeless style of the OG frames—and if you’re going to wear shades, why not go the extra little bit for polarized lenses. You will thank us next time you are walking across a frozen parking lot and you aren’t blinded by glare.

Sidesurfers OG Surfers

We don’t usually pair items, but when it comes to protecting your eyeballs this is a match made in heaven. Sidesurfers was also developed on Mt. Hood as a method of shielding your eyes from the harsh glacial glare. Being on that glacier is like standing on a mirror. Sunnies are awesome, but not with light leaking in from the sides to effectively roast your cornea. With Sidesurfers you can leave goggles behind on warmer days and attack the slopes with only your sunnies. Aprés time? kick back on the deck of the bar and enjoy the last bit of lingering light over the mountain ridge in style.

Danny x Danner

The Danner name is synonymous with quality rugged boots, and this new collaboration with Burton and Danny Davis holds true to the legacy. The Danner Mountain Pass Danny Davis GLX Boot recognizes classic Danner style, while incorporating a 100% waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX® lining and a Vibram® Kletterlift outsole. Enough jumping and dodging around muddy parking lots, walk with confident dry feet this season. Also check out the Burton x Danner Snowboard Boot 2017 for the on hill version of this timeless collaboration.

Snowboard Mag Stickers

We began as a new point of view. Snowboard Mag was born from the need to celebrate our culture: snow, art, music, travel, food, drink, skate, surf. This is the makeup of our identity. We are snowboarders. We wake up early and stay out late. We duck ropes. We have families. We live on the road. We take chances. We ride everything. Snowboard Mag’s mission is to share the finer things of a lifestyle we call our own, to respect the past and embrace the future. Through storytelling, photos, film, and product, we understand the importance of life in the mountains and in the cities we live. We are creatives, photographers, filmers, writers, and we are committed to exploring life on and off of a snowboard. Choose your own line.

