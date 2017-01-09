Provisions 015: Products we are stoked on this week

This week in Provisions we start you off with a brand new line of bags from Patagonia. Seriously, these things just came out last week. But that’s not all, for those of you still dialing in the perfect kit for this season, fear not. It’s never too late to get properly outfitted, and we’ve got you covered this week with boards and outerwear for both men and woman. And if you still aren’t seeing that next item you need in here, make sure to always check back every Monday for a fresh collection of curated goods as well as in our 2017 Product Collection, and 2017 Interactive Brand Guides, where we have the complete list of great products we are excited about this season.

Patagonia Lightweight Black Hole™ Cinch Pack 20L

Patagonia took their renowned Lightweight Black Hole™ Collection a step further last week with the addition of five new bags to the line. The 20L Cinch Pack is one of our favorite additions, and features an easy-access main top-loader compartment with cinch closure, an additional zippered stash pocket, and a hydration compatible inner sleeve. The burly ripstop nylon fabric features a durable water repellent finish and has a combined weight of 1 lb .9 oz, making this bag one of the lightest and toughest bags on the market. The Lightweight Black Hole™ Cinch 20L Pack will store everything you need for a day trip, and won’t take up any valuable space when not needed, simply fold it into itself for easy out-of-the-way storage in any of your other bags.

Nolan Activewear 1/4 zip Jacket

Sometimes we have a hard time keeping up with style and fashion in snowboarding. Fads come in and out, weird things are cool and then get plaid out, and before you know it we are cycling back to a previous trend. Thankfully, the crew over at Nolan Apparel are on top of the latest and greatest when it comes to all things style, and from what we hear, their Activewear 1/4 zip Jacket is the newest hot item.

Dinosaurs Will Die Kwon Snowboard

Dinosaurs Will Die continues to perfect the freestyle quiver killer with this year’s Kwon. The Kwon is a true twin, medium flex, all-mountain rocket ship, featuring camber between the feet that extends to flat and a slight reverse camber outside of the bindings. A Carbon V laminate directs power out from under your foot to your contact points to ensure that no edge control or pop is lost in the flat section and that the Kwon stays stable at high speed. Looking for an all-mountain board with a freestyle focus that can handle it all? Look no further, the Kwon is back and better than ever for 2017.

Electric Knoxwill Sunglasses

When it comes to sunglasses it can be easy to go the cheap route and wear a styling pair of not-so-great shades. We get it, you’re traveling, exploring, and partying, and shades have a tendency to get lost, scratched, or broken. However, even with that on the table there is something to be said for a nice pair of sunnies. Trust us, your eyes will thank you. The Knoxville from Electric combines a tried and true look with top-of-the-line quality. Grab them in small, medium, or large, and in a variety of different color ways to match your style and look. Rejoice knowing that Electric’s Optics of OHM, will keep your corneas from roasting – those gas station sunnies can’t say the same.

686 GLCR Hydra Women’s Jacket

Quit worrying about your gear, and focus on the line ahead of you. 686’s GLCR line is hands down some of the best technical outerwear on the market. The GLCR Hydra Women’s Jacket is the women’s version of the men’s best-selling jacket, and features minimal insulation for the perfect all-weather coat. Wear it as is on warmer days and around the city, or pair it with an insulating layer for when the mercury drops that extra bit. The best part? 686’s new GLCR line combines style and function, so you never have to choose between the two again.

CAPiTA Space Metal Fantasy Women’s Snowboard

CAPiTA’s Space Metal Fantasy is widely considered one of the best intermediate women’s freestyle snowboards on the market. A twin shape matched with CAPiTA’s Urban Profile camber, (flat between the feet and rocker outside of the bindings) provides a forgiving flex and playful ride on any and all terrain. Dial in those presses, enjoy its surfy ride in deep snow, and even rail out some euro turns on groomers; the Space Metal Fantasy is the board of choice for women looking to bring their riding to the next level on all terrain.

