Provisions 008: Products we are stoked on this week

Welcome back for Provisions 008. This week we chose to focus on the ladies and decided to highlight some of our favorite women’s gear being released for 2017. From snowboards to mittens and goggles, there are a lot of exciting new designs and features this year and we wanted to help you cut through the clutter and go straight to the goods. If you like to get lost in a sea of gear than we will point you in the direction of The Product Collection 2017, for the complete selection of great products this season. If you are a fan of our weekly curated collection of products, than remember to check back every Monday for the most recent edition of Provisions.

Bataleon Distortia Snowboard

The Distortia from Bataleon is the perfect snowboard for the female rippers who view the entire mountain from a freestyle perspective. A twin shape and medium flex make this board a great middle of the road option for approaching all different types of riding and varying conditions. Bataleon’s 3BT technology offers the best of every option when it comes to camber design and board feel. The slight lift before the edges on the contact points allows you to butter and slide rails with confidence and ease, while also allowing for an extended effective edge when laying out those perfect soul carves. Don’t just take our word for it though, jump on the Distortia this season and watch your riding surpass all previous goals.

Coal the Mel Beanie

There are few products that breed personal attachment like a good beanie. We’ve been there, everyone has their favorite hat, and it is always devastating when it eventually gets stretched out and is forced to retire. If you are in the market for a new #1 this season, look no further then the Mel from Coal. The Mel is the women’s adaption to the Uniform and features a women’s specific patch and a slightly shorter fit than its male counterpart. On hill or off, the Mel is here to keep your noggin toasty all season long.

Dakine Fleetwood Mitten

A team favorite for the Dakine women, the Fleetwood Mitten is the glove to have this season when looking for technical and stylish hand warmth. DK Dry™ tech guarantees your hands stay dry, while the 300g fleece lining keeps the blood flowing and your fingers warm. We are a huge fan of the leather palms too because nothing is worse than your gloves finishing a season shredded from rope tows and binding ratchets. However, even if you tear through these things from continued use, Dakine offers a two-year warranty to make sure you can stay out on hill for longer and remain warmer regardless of the conditions.

Smith Riot Goggle

The Riot goggle from Smith is the newest offering for women who want an oversized cylindrical lens, with a minimalist design and strong reliable build. ChromaPop tech increases natural color and clarity for enhanced vision on hill. Flat light is a real challenge that can be extra difficult when your’e looking to catch air and go fast, with ChromaPop never worry about having depth perception issues again. Best part about the Smith Riot goggle? Smith’s Lifetime warranty ensures that you will be shredding in style with crystal clear vision day in and day out. Oh, and did we mention they are only $100? The only question you should be debating when it comes to vision this season is which of the ten color ways you want to wear.

Holden Fishtail Jacket

Holden has been a leader in style and snow fashion for years, this season they have gone the extra mile and stepped up their tech with all new materials. Take the style you know and love, and add in all of the technical features you have dreamed of, choosing between style and function is a thing of the past. The Fishtail Jacket features a longer fit, 20k/20k breathability and waterproofing, and all of the audio pockets and special features you could think up. Not to mention the fabric is constructed with eco-friendlier PFOA free DWR and a solvent free lamination and ships in a biodegradable bag. Whats better than being warm, dry, and fashion forward? Being eco-friendly at the same time.

