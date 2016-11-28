Provisions 009: Products we are stoked on this week

It’s Cyber Monday, and we know many of you are cruising the web looking to complete your kit for this season. This week in Provisions we look to our 2017 Brand Guides to highlight some of our favorite products to outfit you for another year in the mountains. From boards to insoles, there is a taste for everyone, but if you don’t see what you are looking for below, make sure to check out the 2017 Product Collection for the complete collection of gear this year.

Note: Prices listed below reflect retail prices, many of the selected items can be found at significant discount by following the same links on Monday 11/28 only.

686 GLCR Ether Down Thermagraph™ Jacket

The 686 GLCR Ether Down Thermagraph™ Jacket is one of the most versatile backcountry jackets out there. An ultralight 20k waterproof shell outfitted with down insulation panels keeps your body warm while minimizing bulk. Unlike many down jackets, the Ether insulates you, and then allows premium breathability once your core is warmed up. Being warm is good, but sweating because your too warm isn’t, no jacket on the market regulates temperature like the Ether.

Buy now: $300

Dakine Smyth 2L GORE-TEX® Pant

Style meets function with this season’s line of premium technical outerwear from Dakine. The Smyth Pant features a vintage workwear-inspired knee blocking design in a standard fit. The durable construction is made up of performance 2L GORE-TEX® fabric and guarantees both premium waterproofing and breathability. The hems are reinforced with Scuff Guards to ensure that your pant’s hold up from regular use and will last season after season. Not to mention they come with a two-year warranty so you can be sure to get all of the bang for your buck.

Buy now: $275

CAPiTA Mercury Snowboard

CAPiTA is known for making quality products with zero environmental footprint, and this year’s Mercury is no different. Celebrated for its all-terrain versatility, the Mercury was built to have power when you want it and float when you need it. While this might not be your first choice when gearing up for a shoot in the streets or a heavy day of riding rails, the Mercury will get you through just about every other possible scenario. Many brands toss around the “Quiver Killer” moniker, but few boards live up to the title like the Mercury from CAPiTA. Feel good about riding the Mercury this season knowing that The Mothership is the most technically advanced and environmentally conscious snowboard factory on the planet.

Buy now: $519.95

Remind Bryan Iguchi Medic Insole

The Bryan Iguchi Insole is part of the Medic Series. Constructed with the most durable ultra light weight materials, The Medic comes equipped with a layering system of Blue Magic Impact Absorption. Between the layers is a highly durable self-forming therapeutic foam that is fully capped to ensure high performance, protection, durability and ultimate comfort. Standard boot insoles are often sub-par quality and lead to cramps and pain in your feet. With the Bryan Iguchi Medic Insoles your dogs won’t bark, and you can stay on hill for longer. Keep your feet happy this season and grab yourself a pair now.

Buy now: $45

Nolan Athletic Mitten

Nolan Apparel started in 2008 by producing handmade cut & sew garments and mittens as a way of doing things differently and showing diversity. Over the years, the process has remained the same while the quality and style has only continued to improve. The Athletic mitten features a poly outer shell with DWR coating to repel moisture, tricot fleece lining for warmth, and a PU palm and thumb for grip. Keep your hands warm while supporting a small business and looking good this season.

Buy now: $50

Check out more in The Product Collection 2017