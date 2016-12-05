Provisions 010: Products we are stoked on this week

Winter is settling in as snowfall counts start rise across the country. Get your kit lined up with everything from a new pow set-up to a fresh take on hot tea. If you don’t see what you were looking for below, make sure to check out the complete 2017 Product Collection as well as our Interactive Brand Guides for an in depth look at 2017’s premium snow offerings. Don’t forget to check back weekly either for the most recent Provisions post, a hand-picked selection of products that we are extra hyped on.

Dinosaurs Will Die Pow Reaper

One needs only to look to the Pow Reaper’s devilish shape to get a taste of what this board has in store for the rider. A slightly tapered tail works with with the flat-to-reverse camber profile to insure proper lift and maximum float for days when the snow is deep. A medium flex with birch stringers in the poplar core adds strength and snap, further guaranteeing rider enjoyment even in the park or on groomers. If you’re still not sold, it’s tombstone quality and aggressive appearance only enforces the seriousness of this new Dino’s offering, while simultaneously scaring nearby two-plank brethren away from that fresh line you’ve been eyeing. Go ahead, say your prayers and drop in with the merciless Pow Reaper.

Buy now: $449.95

Union Ultra

A 2017 Snowboard Magazine Platinum Pick, the Union Ultra is a premium binding designed to maximize board feel and performance. One of the more aggressive bindings built by Union, the Ultra features a forged carbon highback for a highly responsive and lightweight structure. This aggressive highback pairs well with the softer baseplate and Vaporlite 2.0 foot bed, allowing for a surf-style feel, while remaining supportive and responsive when you need the extra power. The mini-disk technology minimizes static board to binding contact at a mere 5%, and is icing on the cake when it comes to this top-shelf binding.

Buy now: $419.95

Pique Tea Crystals

One thing is for certain when it comes to warming up on a cold winter day, nothing does the trick like a hot beverage. While some may be coffee drinkers, and others advocates for a classic mug of hot-cocoa, those who prefer a good cup of tea need to give Pique Tea Crystals a go. Steeping tea bags is a thing of the past exceptional whole leaf tea has never been easier or faster. Simply mix the crystals with 8oz of hot water and watch the magic take hold. Not only is it easy, but Pique green tea contains six times the catechins levels (antioxidants found in tea) than regular bagged tea and every Pique offering comes certified organic and sugar free. With six available flavors dive in and join the revolution now.

Buy now: $7.99

Smith I/O

If you are in the market for a superior spherical goggle look no further than the Smith I/O. The recently redesigned 2017 offering comes equipped with a quick release lens system and ChromaPop lenses for unsurpassed clarity and vision regardless of light conditions. The 5X™ anti-fog inner lens keeps your goggles crystal clear, and only further enhances the ridiculously wide angle vision that the spherical build allows. Oh, and did we mention it comes with a lifetime warranty? Grab yours now and make poor vision a thing of the past.

Buy now: $210

Smith Maze

When it comes to various helmets on the market, safety, fit, and weight, are the three most important factors. The stock version of the Smith Maze blows all three of these out of the water while maintaining a clean, minimalist style and design. The self-adjusting lifestyle fit system guarantees a perfect fit for every user while the light-weight molded design ranks as the world’s lightest certified snow helmet. For those who like to listen to tunes while on hill, upgrade your Maze with Outdoor Tech™ audio systems for only $40.

Buy now: $150

Burton Ion

The Ions remains one of Burton’s highest selling premium boots for a reason. Packed with enough tech to boggle your mind, Burton makes sure that every feature has a purpose and is at no point flirting with the realm of “gimmick tech.” Some of our favorite features include AutoCANT EST® soles which encourage natural lower body alignment and superior board feel, and the DRYRIDE Heat Cycle™ liners which insure proper moisture wicking and toasty toes day in and out. The Speed Zone™ Lacing System allows for ultimate ease in dialing the perfect fit while remaining the fastest lacing option on the market. The Ion is the only choice for riders who require a premium responsive boot that can charge the entire mountain.

Buy now: $479.95

Check out more in The Product Collection 2017