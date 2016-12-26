Provisions 013: Products we are stoked on this week

So you got all of this extra loot for Christmas, but you aren’t sure just what to do with it. Thankfully, we have Provisions, our weekly post loaded with our favorite new products this season, to help you make some decisions. If you aren’t seeing anything that strikes your particular fancy, make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of products, or over to our 2017 Product Collection, and 2017 Interactive Brand Guide.

HONEY RYDER, a book by Silvano Zeiter

You bet your ass that anything with the names Silvano Zeiter and Nicolas Müller next to it is going to be not just good; it’s going to be great. HONEY RIDER is the photographic result from Silvano’s three years with Nicolas, during the creation of Fruition, Nico’s new crowdfunded film project. With 128 pages of photos from Japan, Alaska, Switzerland, and everywhere else the duo traveled for the project, this is undoubtedly one of the most comprehensive and candid looks at a true snowboarding great.

BUY NOW

Leatherman Skeletool®

Don’t go anywhere without a Leatherman. Every day when you leave the house, you’ll have the thought of whether or not you’ll need it during the day. And even if you think you won’t, odds are, you probably will. The Skeletool® is a seven-in-one multitool with just the essentials, including: knife, screwdriver, pliers, and a bottle opener. You’re going to luck resourceful as fuck when someone shows up without a bottle opener. Be that guy.

BUY NOW: $64.85

Skullcandy Grind Wireless

Wires are overrated. We have all experienced the rat nest of knotted plastic, reducing our detangling aptitude to that of the hopeless individuals found in late night infomercials. Now hail Bluetooth, and its incorporation into the Skullcandy Grind Wireless headphones. Gone are the days of senseless frustration. Our field tests have consisted of drowning out reggae in the office and the inescapable drone from sitting in the back of 737s, and have yielded impressive results. Plus, the addition of USB charging, a built-in microphone and remote only add to the convenience of the Grind.

BUY NOW: $62.99

Stance Louif Sock

Not all socks are created equal, and Stance makes a damn good one. The Louif sock is nothing short of technical, with multiple weaves incorporated to reduce fatigue and wick away moisture on a full day of riding. In simpler times, people would declare witchcraft on these foot sleeves.

BUY NOW: $30

Coal Fleece Hood

I’m back home in Minnesota and sure enough, it’s cold and windy. Perfect hood weather. Same with a frigid day at the resort, when you’re taking groomers at mach 10 and thinking to yourself, “Damn, my face is cold.” We have probably all been there. There is honestly no need to punish yourself and not protect your face, and the Fleece Hood from Coal is honestly one of the best ways you can do it. 100% polyester fleece with adjustable drawstrings, it easily fits over a hat or beanie to add that extra layer of protection from the elements.

BUY NOW: $32

Dakine Team Rover Mitt

Leather mittens. Need we say more? The Dakine Team Rover Mitt blends classic construction with the conveniences of modern day technology like GORE-TEX® and Primaloft® insulation, all while being able to survive the inevitable changes to snowboard fashion. It is also Jason Robinson’s signature mitt, meaning if it can hold up to the trials of big mountain riding in Alaska, you’ll be able to breathe easy with it over your hand.

BUY NOW: $90

686 Smarty 3-in-1 Weapon Jacket

Layering is essential to regulating body temperature, especially when you’re in touring or hiking situations. The Smarty Weapon Jacket incorporates a removable Primaloft®-insulated vest inside of a GORE-TEX® shell, allowing you to streamline your layering solution with a tried-and-true system. This is a go-to for 686 pros like Matt Belzile and Sammy Leubke, two guys that certainly can’t have their gear holding them back. Add in all the amenities of a high-performance snowboarding jacket, and you have outerwear that will deliver when it counts.

BUY NOW: $490