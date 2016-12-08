The amount of hours you two have put into your contest in Sweden, the Ale Invite, has shown me a completely different side of you. I hosted the live webcast, and I noticed you two were all business, very professional. Is it easy to turn that on? The business side?

T: We had kind of always said that if we party hard we have to work as hard, and actually do shit. But also we enjoy it. It’s one of the coolest opportunities we have gotten and need to make the most out of it. Not everyone can have the privilege of starting a contest, so we really try and do it right.

K: You learn so much from it too, working with so many cool people.

What has been the biggest challenge in putting an event on of that size? It’s broadcasted live on Swedish television, as well as the internet.

T: The first year wasn’t as big as the second, but as it gets bigger it also gets easier because you have one group of people that will take care of certain part, and another group with a leader that will take care of another. The first year it felt like we had to take care of everything. As it’s getting bigger we can have people that we trust that are doing their part, so we don’t have to shape the jump and talk to the volunteers, and do whatever other random thing needs to be done.

K: We still oversee everything, and it’s stressful to do it because it’s really warm in Sweden so we really can only do it during February. This year it was raining right up to the event so there was practically no snow.

T: The first year we had to drive in snow with huge trucks. Like ten huge trucks for two days straight, going back and forth all day. There is so much going on, and it is so real, that there are times where we have a major problem and we just have to figure it out.

K: Live TV is happening so saying, “Sorry, we couldn’t get any snow for the event” won’t really work out. It was a stressful few months but it’s always worth it in the end.