In March of 2016, a group of Midwest riders journeyed from the ice of Trollhaugen to the piste of Mayrhofen, Austria. This account is an embodiment of The Interior Plain Project’s spirit of evolution, and how we can collectively shape an experience. SHAPESHFTR is the brand’s newest collection and film, crafted in recognition of our need to evolve and adapt as individuals. The SHAPESHFTR film is now available, for free, at select retailers such as Damage in Duluth, MN and Recess in Boone, NC. Perspectives change. Embrace new ones. — Jens Heig, Editor at Snowboard Magazine
Photography by Peter Limberg and Gustav Ohlsson
Our legs felt the angst from hours of close quarters with the seat in front of us.
Constant twisting and adjustment, the body was never really allowed to rest. The whisper of the turbine change and our awareness arose. We began to pinpoint the next hours and finally the moment arrived when all this discomfort would finally lead us to the joy we sought out 15-plus hours ago.
Wheels down and the remaining steps were like a child learning to walk: clumsy, calculated, and naive. The crew was collectively giddy at the prospect of the adventure ahead. Some are aware of what they might get into, others totally unsuspecting. More people-moving and another country deep into the journey, we arrived en masse at one of our lodging spots. The sheer power of emotion fueled our tired bodies and minds.
Wolfe, Julia, Lua, Gustav, and Patti’s bright smiles and warm welcome further lifted our crew’s spirits. Some quick sorting and a plan was set in motion: Get in the gondola as fast as we all could muster. The season’s tide was previously low, but we arrived just as the crash of a white winter wave has sounded. Pow pressure washed over our mostly-Midwestern posse’s faces and injected yet another rush of snowboarding adrenaline.
At the top of the gondola, perma-grin hurt our still confused cheeks, which wanted nothing more than to rest on a pillow. We strapped in to point it across a fall line, duck a rope, and pow! A mini run with feet of fresh on the way down to the next lift. Instant gratification of the journey to be, with faces full of snow and a group of riders experiencing these exact moments together.
Shapeshifting our collective experience based on one heelside slash.
