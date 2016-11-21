In March of 2016, a group of Midwest riders journeyed from the ice of Trollhaugen to the piste of Mayrhofen, Austria. This account is an embodiment of The Interior Plain Project’s spirit of evolution, and how we can collectively shape an experience. SHAPESHFTR is the brand’s newest collection and film, crafted in recognition of our need to evolve and adapt as individuals. The SHAPESHFTR film is now available, for free, at select retailers such as Damage in Duluth, MN and Recess in Boone, NC. Perspectives change. Embrace new ones. — Jens Heig, Editor at Snowboard Magazine

Photography by Peter Limberg and Gustav Ohlsson