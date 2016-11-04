Often when shooting with new people, I am asked to see the photo immediately after it is taken. When I explain why I can’t show them, their first reaction tends to leak uncertainty. The way I choose to shoot and process my own photos is a risky choice from a commercial standpoint; companies would rather have a raw file that they can manipulate to their liking. But in an instant world, there is something about slowing down with an alternative process that keeps my short attention span engaged and interested. It’s the bare bones approach to post processing that interests me. A feeling that can’t be found through today’s standard digital processing.

This is my journey to reach the Post Process.

Shot on a Hasselblad 500C/M, Mamiya C330, and Bronica SQ-A

Plan. Plan on having no plan.

Drive. Drive out here, rush over there; bitter cold temperatures and precipitation can be fickle.

Hoffman, Connecticut, snowboard mag, photo essay
Hartford, Connecticut

Be certain. Certain that finding an ideal location is uncertain.

Be careful. Weather does not lend itself well to camera gear. Jumping off buildings and down stairs can prove to be equally precarious.

Jake Moore Erik Hoffman snowboarding photography
Jake Moore, Mammoth, California
Jeff Hopkins Erik Hoffman snowboarding photography
Jeff Hopkins, Mt. Hood, Oregon

Sleep well. Bring a pillow; sleeping on the ground is more comfortable that way.

Wake up. Hope your boots are dry.

Coffee. You need it.

Jacko Emond Erik Hoffman snowboarding photography
Jacko Emond, Quebec, Canada
Scott Stevens Erik Hoffman snowboarding photography
Scott Stevens, Greenfield, Massachusetts

Food. You can do without.

Shovels. You can’t.

Erik Hoffman snowboarding photography
Brothers Factory, Quebec, Canada
Spencer Schubert Erik Hoffman snowboarding photography
Spencer Schubert, Waterbury, Connecticut

Film. Is hard to roll in the cold.

Handwarmers. Get them.

Layers. You can never have too many of them.

Erik Hoffman snowboarding photography
Albany, New York
Scott Stevens Erik Hoffman snowboarding photography
Scott Stevens, Greenfield, Massachusetts

Work. Lend a hand, cause a button is easier to push than a trick is to land.

Be polite. Even though you’re getting the boot.

Dylan Gamache Erik Hoffman snowboarding photography
Dylan Gamache, Newport, Rhode Island
Jacko Emond Erik Hoffman snowboarding photography
Jacko Emond, Quebec, Canada

Patience. Is a virtue that gets you more chances; be grateful in that situation.

Relax. Dot your I’s, cross your T’s, and don’t fucking blow the shot.

Frank Bourgeois Erik Hoffman snowboarding photography
Frank Bourgeois, Quebec, Canada
Johnny O'Connor Erik Hoffman snowboarding photography
Johnny O'Connor, Boston Massachusetts

Check the focus.

Press the button.

Cam Pierce Erik Hoffman snowboarding photography
Cam Pierce, Albany, New York
Max Lyons Erik Hoffman snowboarding photography
Max Lyons, Albany, New York

High fives.

Explain. That it’s film and they can’t see the shot yet.

Hope. The results aren’t guaranteed, but don’t tell anyone that.

Beer. Drink one, moving snow all day in the cold isn’t easy. It’s well deserved.

Follow Erik on Instagram

erikhoffmanphoto.com

Mitch Williams Joey Lavoie Erik Hoffman snowboarding photography
Mitch Williams and Joey Lavoie, Woodbury, Connecticut

Comments