Often when shooting with new people, I am asked to see the photo immediately after it is taken. When I explain why I can’t show them, their first reaction tends to leak uncertainty. The way I choose to shoot and process my own photos is a risky choice from a commercial standpoint; companies would rather have a raw file that they can manipulate to their liking. But in an instant world, there is something about slowing down with an alternative process that keeps my short attention span engaged and interested. It’s the bare bones approach to post processing that interests me. A feeling that can’t be found through today’s standard digital processing.

This is my journey to reach the Post Process.

Shot on a Hasselblad 500C/M, Mamiya C330, and Bronica SQ-A