Those Days 010: Heikki Sorsa, 2003

Heikki Sorsa at the Megastar Snowboard Contest in Stockholm, Sweden’s Globe Arena, 2003. I was shooting a bunch with Heikki around this time. Great energy, light footed and powerful style. Some of the shots from this contest ended up in Robot Food’s flim, Afterlame. This concept with girls, sometimes with less clothes, hanging around as some sort of attraction in itself is weird to me. Like in motorsports, trade shows or around certain energy drinks. So 1900s! Come on! Women should be presidents! Funny detail in this image, to the left of Heikki we have the soon to be Swedish princess. — Vincent Skoglund

Editor’s note: Heikki won this contest, with Terje Haakonsen coming in second, and Ingemar Backmon coming in third.

This month, Swedish photographer Vincent Skoglund will grace Those Days. He is someone who sees the world differently. Not because it’s through a camera lens, but rather through seeing the surreal in the ordinary, or the beauty in simplicity. Vincent is an artist. He shot his first frames of snowboarding in the early 1990s, frames that would lead to an illustrious career that spanned fifteen years and countless photos published in magazines around the world. Robot Food, Burton, Riksgränsen, but snowboarding could not contain his insatiable creativity. Exhibitions like Lightyears and The Waste Management Series offer a glimpse into the many dimensions of the Swede’s mind, and give us so much more appreciation for his work as a photographer.

