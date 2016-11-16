Those Days 011: Peter Line, 1997

I was with Peter Line and filmer Pierre Wikberg at the Jugendherberge (youth hostel) in St. Moritz, Switzerland, 1997. This was after Air & Style in Innsbruck. It was just the three of us trying to get some photos and shots for the upcoming Mack Dawg film Decade. I got really sick, so I had to stay in bed for a day or two. It was quite exhausting because they had a speaker system that woke the whole hostel up at 8:00 in the morning and kept blasting out ”important” messages throughout the day. One speaker in each room. No luxury travel here! I did snap this pic of Peter stretching a little before they headed out to get some shots. — Vincent Skoglund

This month, Swedish photographer Vincent Skoglund will grace Those Days. He is someone who sees the world differently. Not because it’s through a camera lens, but rather through seeing the surreal in the ordinary, or the beauty in simplicity. Vincent is an artist. He shot his first frames of snowboarding in the early 1990s, frames that would lead to an illustrious career that spanned fifteen years and countless photos published in magazines around the world. Robot Food, Burton, Riksgränsen, but snowboarding could not contain his insatiable creativity. Exhibitions like Lightyears and The Waste Management Series offer a glimpse into the many dimensions of the Swede’s mind, and give us so much more appreciation for his work as a photographer.

Those Days is a new, weekly series from Snowboard Mag that gives photographers a platform to share some of the most memorable moments from their careers. Each month, we give a different photographer the platform to share photos that spur feelings of nostalgia, triumph, pain, happiness; anything with a story they want to tell. Our culture’s history is vast and full of these special, fleeting instants in time. Those Days is here to bring them to you.