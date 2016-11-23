Those Days 012: Robot Food, 2002

Soulful back-stretching backflips in Hemsedal Norway during the filming for Robotfood’s “Afterbang,” April 2002. Just one of those quick things that were really fun. Travis Parker, David Benedek, Wille Yli-Luoma, Jussi Oksanen, Joni Malmi and Joni Mäkinen. Fins keep together. The small snow piles in the snow is where they would hit so that they wouldn’t crash into each other. This can be quite a wild-style maneuver! The funness of this is well captured in the film. The next trick in the film was Jussi Oksanen’s cab 1080. The all around vibe in film then was to do macho hard tricks and huge airs. I think that one of the things that was so refreshing with these riders, was that they wanted to do something different. Spontaneous fun, randomness of travel, and friendship just came through so well. – Vincent Skoglund

This month, Swedish photographer Vincent Skoglund will grace Those Days. He is someone who sees the world differently. Not because it’s through a camera lens, but rather through seeing the surreal in the ordinary, or the beauty in simplicity. Vincent is an artist. He shot his first frames of snowboarding in the early 1990s, frames that would lead to an illustrious career that spanned fifteen years and countless photos published in magazines around the world. Robot Food, Burton, Riksgränsen, but snowboarding could not contain his insatiable creativity. Exhibitions like Lightyears and The Waste Management Series offer a glimpse into the many dimensions of the Swede’s mind, and give us so much more appreciation for his work as a photographer.

Those Days is a new, weekly series from Snowboard Mag that gives photographers a platform to share some of the most memorable moments from their careers. Each month, we give a different photographer the platform to share photos that spur feelings of nostalgia, triumph, pain, happiness; anything with a story they want to tell. Our culture’s history is vast and full of these special, fleeting instants in time. Those Days is here to bring them to you.