Those Days 013: Terje Haakonsen and Michi Albin, 1999

“I was with Terje and Michi Albin in Norway. Keeping old archives organized with odd negatives cut out, slides, and prints can be a struggle. Especially when I accumulated thousands upon thousands of images in different formats. I used to send an actual box of physical images out to magazines and shred-companies. That sometimes meant rough treatment and de-arranging throughout the years. Some would come back in a plastic bag, completely out of order, with small holes in them, and with slides fallout out during their journey around the world.

This image is shot in the first test year for what was to become the Arctic Challenge. We were a crew of maybe 15-20 people. Here we were having a little heli picnic in Lofoten, Norway. One of my favorite places on earth. Breathtakingly beautiful. Right after I snapped it, Terje lost the grip on his board and it accelerated downhill. We silently watched his board make its way down the varied terrain, maybe for a whole minute. Then Terje went back to the chopper and told the pilot to fly him down to get the board. He was back in no time and we set off to build a nice quarter pipe. Just another day at the office.” — Vincent Skoglund

Follow Vincent on Instagram

#VincentSnowboardingThrowback

Read more stories from Those Days

This month, Swedish photographer Vincent Skoglund will grace Those Days. He is someone who sees the world differently. Not because it’s through a camera lens, but rather through seeing the surreal in the ordinary, or the beauty in simplicity. Vincent is an artist. He shot his first frames of snowboarding in the early 1990s, frames that would lead to an illustrious career that spanned fifteen years and countless photos published in magazines around the world. Robot Food, Burton, Riksgränsen, but snowboarding could not contain his insatiable creativity. Exhibitions like Lightyears and The Waste Management Series offer a glimpse into the many dimensions of the Swede’s mind, and give us so much more appreciation for his work as a photographer.

Those Days is a new, weekly series from Snowboard Mag that gives photographers a platform to share some of the most memorable moments from their careers. Each month, we give a different photographer the platform to share photos that spur feelings of nostalgia, triumph, pain, happiness; anything with a story they want to tell. Our culture’s history is vast and full of these special, fleeting instants in time. Those Days is here to bring them to you.