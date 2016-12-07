Those Days 014: Brock “Butters” Nielsen, 2009

“I went on a weekend mission to Evanston, Wyoming with Bozwreck and the Team Thunder crew. I saw some crazy shit go down over the course of a couple days, but one of the gnarliest things I watched happen was when filmer Brock Nielsen gave a half dozen or so attempts at hippy jumping over this chain link fence into a massive stair set, and trying to ride it out at the bottom. He made it to the bottom a few times with brutal spills into the flats, but never fully rode away standing up. It was the raddest thing.” — Kealan Shilling

Kealan Shilling was shooting analog photography long before popular culture recently decided it was cool again. When he was 18, Kealan turned to life on the road with a 35mm camera, thus beginning a journey that would take him around the world, refining his style and establishing his name in boardriding culture. He even held a position at Snowboard Magazine in the 2000s. But over the years his expertise has broadened to capturing moments of youth, wanderlust, and the never-ending quest for youth. Over the next four weeks, Kealan will share some photographs that he reveres as special moments in time and space, thus expanding the growing influence of the Those Days archive.

