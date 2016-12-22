Kealan Shilling photography

Those Days 016: Ben Rice, 2009

By Snowboard Magazine |

“Hot laps at Bear Mountain on sunny days are always a treat, as long as you have wax, and the snow doesn’t get too slow. I always enjoyed trying to capture things up close, showing the motion or feeling of a trick. Sometimes that trick didn’t have to be much to show a lot. For me this is one of those shots. Flying fast as f*#%, pumping speed bumps to get speed for the next hit.” — Kealan Shilling

Kealan Shilling was shooting analog photography long before popular culture recently decided it was cool again. When he was 18, Kealan turned to life on the road with a 35mm camera, thus beginning a journey that would take him around the world, refining his style and establishing his name in boardriding culture. He even held a position at Snowboard Magazine in the 2000s. But over the years his expertise has broadened to capturing moments of youth, wanderlust, and the never-ending quest for youth. Over the next four weeks, Kealan will share some photographs that he reveres as special moments in time and space, thus expanding the growing influence of the Those Days archive.

Those Days is a new, weekly series from Snowboard Mag that gives photographers a platform to share some of the most memorable moments from their careers. Each month, we give a different photographer the platform to share photos that spur feelings of nostalgia, triumph, pain, happiness; anything with a story they want to tell. Our culture’s history is vast and full of these special, fleeting instants in time. Those Days is here to bring them to you.

