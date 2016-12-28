featured-arbor_boston_winter_2015_kealan_shilling_053

Those Days 017:

By Owen Ringwall |

“I used to walk around Boston as a kid imagining the streets covered in snow, being able to shred down the hills, doing skate style lines. Like watching skate parts filmed in San Fran, I used to picture jumping gaps over driveways, sliding ledges, and jibbing cars. In 2015 the city of Boston got completely shut down for days at a time, with continual snowfall for almost six weeks and over a hundred inches of snow. We couldn’t drive much during that time as there was nowhere to park. Instead we walked around the city skitching behind cars, and jumping off whatever we could find.

This picture for me brought that idea to life. Shredding the streets with a skate feel, shot with a fisheye lens on black and white film in my hometown city.” — Kealan Shilling

Follow Kealan on Instagram

Follow Ben Rice on Instagram

kealanshilling.com

Read more stories from Those Days

Kealan Shilling was shooting analog photography long before popular culture recently decided it was cool again. When he was 18, Kealan turned to life on the road with a 35mm camera, thus beginning a journey that would take him around the world, refining his style and establishing his name in boardriding culture. He even held a position at Snowboard Magazine in the 2000s. But over the years his expertise has broadened to capturing moments of youth, wanderlust, and the never-ending quest for youth. Over the next four weeks, Kealan will share some photographs that he reveres as special moments in time and space, thus expanding the growing influence of the Those Days archive.

Those Days is a new, weekly series from Snowboard Mag that gives photographers a platform to share some of the most memorable moments from their careers. Each month, we give a different photographer the platform to share photos that spur feelings of nostalgia, triumph, pain, happiness; anything with a story they want to tell. Our culture’s history is vast and full of these special, fleeting instants in time. Those Days is here to bring them to you.

