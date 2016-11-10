The North Face

We have two jackets from The North Face to give away. Want one?

By Snowboard Magazine |

Layering is important. What’s equally important is choosing the right piece to keep you warm and dry when you need it most. Let us introduce you to the Premonition Jacket from The North Face, the next subject of a Snowboard Magazine giveaway.

Enter below

the-north-face-premonition-jacket-snowboarding-for-web

We have one of these essentials for both the ladies and the guys, meaning we’ll have two winners when this is all said and done. The Premonition Jacket is within the highest tier of insulators that The North Face has to offer, with 800-fill down to keep you warm and wicks moisture away from your skin. An articulated fit eliminates bulk, and minimal use of glue and seams help this jacket last for years of use. It is also light and packable so you don’t have to worry about leaving that celebratory beer in the truck. What a tragedy that would be.

To enter the giveaway, all you need to do is fill out the simple form, below. In about a week, we’ll contact the winners—one guy and one lady—who will get to rock these jackets all season long. (Giveaway is limited to North America.)

The North Face Jacket Giveaway

Can’t wait? Learn more about the Premonition Jacket for both men and women from The North Face.

Follow The North Face on Instagram

Thenorthface.com

Comments

Up Next

kazu-provisions-featured
December 19, 2016

Provisions 012: Products we are stoked on this week

The holidays are just days away, but that doesn't mean it is too late to get that special someone...
Bryan Iguchi
December 16, 2016

Join us at Bryan Iguchi’s The Art of Erosion exhibit at Asymbol in Jackson, WY

A glimpse into how Bryan Iguchi is scratching the surface of time and space.
Jake Devine snowboarding Kealan Shilling photography
December 14, 2016

Those Days 015: Jake Devine, 2011

A moment in time from photographer Kealan Shilling.
k2-cool-bean-platinum-pick-2017
December 14, 2016

Platinum Picks: Our top powder snowboards of 2017

Each year lists are compiled ranking the seasons top snowboards, bindings and boots. At Snowboard Magazine, we call these...
Drink Water Double Tap Mt Bachelor
December 13, 2016

Filling the void: The Drink Water Double Tap at Mt. Bachelor

The Drink Water Double Tap is an event that is the first of its kind.