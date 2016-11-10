We have two jackets from The North Face to give away. Want one?

Layering is important. What’s equally important is choosing the right piece to keep you warm and dry when you need it most. Let us introduce you to the Premonition Jacket from The North Face, the next subject of a Snowboard Magazine giveaway.

Enter below

We have one of these essentials for both the ladies and the guys, meaning we’ll have two winners when this is all said and done. The Premonition Jacket is within the highest tier of insulators that The North Face has to offer, with 800-fill down to keep you warm and wicks moisture away from your skin. An articulated fit eliminates bulk, and minimal use of glue and seams help this jacket last for years of use. It is also light and packable so you don’t have to worry about leaving that celebratory beer in the truck. What a tragedy that would be.

To enter the giveaway, all you need to do is fill out the simple form, below. In about a week, we’ll contact the winners—one guy and one lady—who will get to rock these jackets all season long. (Giveaway is limited to North America.)

The North Face Jacket Giveaway



Can’t wait? Learn more about the Premonition Jacket for both men and women from The North Face.

