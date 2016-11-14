3BTeam Week: Bataleon Team in Andorra

Owen Ringwall |

The Global Bataleon Team gathered in the picturesque mountains of Andorra last spring for a week of boarding, partying, and all around team-building. Andorra is the sixth smallest European country and lies nestled between the mountains of France and Spain. Needless to say, the setting was right for heavy boarding and even heavier team antics. Featuring Riding from Ethan Morgan, Klaudia Medlova, Toshiki Yamane, Tor Lundstrom, DBK, Shayne Pospisil, Tyler Chorlton, Danny Keibert (Bataleon creative director), Madison Blackley, Shaun Murphy, and Jaeger Bailey.

Watch Also: projectDETOUR: Shayne Pospisil’s full part, 2015

