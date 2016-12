Afton Alps presents, The Chapter Series: Episode 1

The season has just gotten started in the Midwest but things at Afton Alps, Minnesota are already off to a big start. Watch the locals pick apart the park with a variety of creative lines in the first episode of The Chapter Series, from Afton Alps. Keep an eye out, Afton Alps will be pumping out episodes of The Chapter Series every month this winter.

