Airblaster: Full Throttle Storm Puncher

Owen Ringwall |

There is a reason most technical outerwear brands test their gear in the PNW, when it snows, it dumps. Airblaster’s Tim and Hannah Eddy joined Scott E. Wittlake and Temple Cummins last season for a testing mission and were rewarded with not only classic PNW deep and wet conditions, but a resort all to themselves. Follow the crew around for a full day and night of pow party boarding in the latest episode from the Airblaster BEAST series, “Full Throttle Storm Puncher.”

Check Out: The Yeti BEAST Suit

Watch Also: Fresh Rubber: Snow surfing with Tim Eddy and Taylor Carlton

