Äsmosphere, a movie about Pow-surfing

Owen Ringwall |

Wolfgang Nyvelt and Stefan Gruber and Äsmo Pow-surfing bring you Äsmosphere, a film about the beauty and fun found in binding less snow surfing. Äsmo Pow-surfing was founded by Wolfgang and Stefan in the Austrian Alps in the ZiIllertal Valley back in 2006. What was born as a passion project, has quickly developed into a much larger movement as both board design and progression have erupted. Wolle and Stefan gain inspiration from the great surfboard shapers like, Bob Simmons and Dimitrij Milovich as well as their technical passion found in skateboarding. By fusing the three main board sports as one, Äsmo Pow-surfers and the pow-surfing/ noboard movement as a whole, has brought an entire new sport to life based on the feeling of the glide and having fun in the mountains with friends.

Visit Äsmo Pow-surfing

Watch also: Spacecraft Collective presents Passage Ep 3: A noboard hip session with Wolle Nyvelt and Scott Sullivan

