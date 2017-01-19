Bonfire Free Range: Wilderness Huts

Last season the Bonfire Team decided to live life and snowboard on their own terms. Free Range is a series about enjoying snowboarding and what it has to offer to the fullest, having no schedule and zero obligations. If the snow is good, stick it out, if it’s not, find somewhere that is. In the second release from Bonfire, Ralph Kucharek, Justin Norman and Keaton Rodgers venture into the Oregon backcountry to spend a few days living in a yurt and riding all of the terrain the central Oregon’s forest has to offer. No running water? No Problem.

