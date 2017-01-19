Bonfire Free Range: Wilderness Huts

Owen Ringwall |

Last season the Bonfire Team decided to live life and snowboard on their own terms. Free Range is a series about enjoying snowboarding and what it has to offer to the fullest, having no schedule and zero obligations. If the snow is good, stick it out, if it’s not, find somewhere that is. In the second release from Bonfire, Ralph Kucharek, Justin Norman and Keaton Rodgers venture into the Oregon backcountry to spend a few days living in a yurt and riding all of the terrain the central Oregon’s forest has to offer. No running water? No Problem.

Watch also: Bonfire Free Range, a short film

Comments

Up Next

Ryland Bell
January 18, 2017

Ketanaku: A visual journey through Alaska’s seasons with Ryland Bell

Ryland Bell does not live the average snowboarder's life, and he doesn't produce the average snowboarder's edit.
Greybirds-web-1-whats-not-to-love
January 18, 2017

The GreyBirds: What’s not to love?

If there is one thing Whistler BC is known for other than its expansive technical terrain and wealth of...
bachelor-party-web-1
January 17, 2017

Bachelor Party 2017 Chapter 1: Chasing Clouds

This season has been nothing short of a non-stop party up at Mt. Bachelor, with over 300 inches of...
simplon-pleasure-web-2
January 16, 2017

Simple pleasures in Simplon

A short film about the feeling of snowboarding and the simple pleasures found in carving big turns in bottomless...
bushleague-facebook-1-lap-1
January 16, 2017

Bush League: Race 1: Lap 1

Bush League, presented by Sugarbush Parks, is back for 2017 in a race format, featuring riding from Yale Cousino,...