The Book of John J: Episode 1, Imagination

Owen Ringwall |

In the first episode of The Book of John J, Imagination brothers John and Eric discuss the role of ones imagination in progressing snowboarding and building a career within the industry. The brothers take on a local face which has traditionally been unrideable, and find themselves in the face of avalanche danger. After ultimately being involved in an active rescue mission, both brothers are forced to reflect on the ever present dangers of the backcountry, and balancing that with their desire to push forward, and progress freeride snowboarding. Check back soon for Episode 2.

Watch Also: The Book of John J: Official trailer

