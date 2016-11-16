The Book of John J: Episode 2, Beast Life

In the second episode of The Book of John J, Beast Life, John Jackson teams up with Lonnie Kauk to discuss what it means to live life as a “beast”. Lonnie has a deep history with free climbing extending back to his father Ron Kauk who was a monumental figure in the sport. Lonnie brings John along for a series of free climbs before joining him in the backcountry and pushing both of their personal limits by redefining what they both originally thought to be possible. Lonnie and John share their internal dialogue with dealing with this challenge of overcoming what often appears to be an impossible feat, and how the roll of hyper-focusing and finding calm can truly help to achieve the ever challenging “beast life”.

