The Book of John J: Episode 4, Peaks and Valleys

Things don’t always go as planned when you are snowboarding. Especially when you are in the backcountry. In episode 4 of The Book of John J, “Peaks and Valleys,” John and the crew deal with a slew of setbacks before finally accomplishing a goal. It all starts off as a plan to head to Canada, however after an eleven hour drive John is repeatedly denied entry to the country. The first setback is frustrating, however things start to look up when John heads to Jackson to meet up with Bjorn Leines and Grey McCalla. Jackson isn’t smooth sailing either though, and the crew faces a handful of hurdles before the episode is through.

