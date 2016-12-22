The Book of John J: Episode 8, Patience

In episode eight of The Book of John J, John discusses the role of patience in snowboarding, and in particular it’s role in riding the alpine of Alaska. While The Fourth Phase was the first film to really highlight the role of patience and weather holds on filming, it can still be easy to watch edits from AK and imagine a land of constant perfect snow. After hanging at camp for a few days John heads to the mountains with a group of Slednecks before taking the heli up to the peaks.

