The Book of John J: Episode 9, Joy

Owen Ringwall |

John sticks around Alaska for a bit longer in episode 9 of The Book of John J, “Joy” and this time he is joined by professional rider, Torstein Horgmo. While Torstein does not have the same level of experience in the alpine as John, he still appreciates the balance of courage and joy required for riding Alaskan terrain. With one episode remaining in The Book of John J, make sure to check back next week for the finale.

Watch also: The Book of John J: Episode 8, Patience

