The Book of John J: Official trailer

Owen Ringwall |

Since a young age, John Jackson has been on a quest of personal evolution. Growing up outside of Mammoth, John came up as a staple on the competition circuit before he slowly made the transition into the world of filming, and ultimately the backcountry. This year John has partnered with media powerhouse Red Bull TV to bring a new backcountry explorative series to life. Throughout the series John will go on trips with his brother Eric Jackson, as well as many of the top big mountain athletes in the industry on a mission to push progression, examine the ego, and in true John J form, reach enlightenment in the great outdoors. Check back soon for episode one.

