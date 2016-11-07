Burton Presents, episode 2: Street Meat

Owen Ringwall |

In the second episode of this years Burton Presents, Zack Hale and Ethan Deiss spend the day in San Francisco ripping around the city on little three-wheeled scooters and trying various street meat and other food-cart offerings. The adventure and tourist-antics are complimented with a wide variety of footage both riders shot in the streets last season, including a cameo from rail killer Mark Sollors. Check back soon for the third episode of Burton Presents 2017.

Watch Also: Burton Presents, episode 1: Heavy Rotation

