Bush League: Race 1: Lap 1

While the east coast had an exceptionally strong start to the season, a recent dry period has let the tide down, and brought Vermont’s hungry riders back to the park. This season’s Bush League, presented by Sugarbush Parks, will be released in a race format with the first lap now under the crew’s belt. Long time Vermont stand out Luke Haddock leads the pack to get things started, followed closely by up-and-coming riders, Joey Leon, Maggie Leon, Max Lyons, Spencer Davis, and Lily Calabrese, before the tenured Yale Cusino closes out the show.



