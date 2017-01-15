Carter Country: Mark Carter at Jackson Hole

Owen Ringwall |

Jackson Hole is in a class of it’s own when it comes to mountains in the Continental United States. Not only does the resort boast some of the steepest and most technical terrain available, but it also continually logs some of the nations deepest snow totals. Throw these two variables together, and it should come as no surprise that some of today’s top riders call Jackson home. While the ever growing list of local Jackson riders includes names like Travis Rice, Bryan Iguchi, Alex Yoder, and Blake Paul, local pro Mark Carter has chosen to fly under the mainstream radar. Mark is a cowboy, and not just in the loose modern sense of the word, but in the horse riding, lasso throwing, cow herding kind of way. In the most recent video release from Jackson Hole, Mark picks apart his home mountain and takes full advantage of this season’s abundant snowfall.

Visit: cartercountry.com

Check out: Mark Carter’s Arbor Clovis Snowboard – 2017

Watch also: Travis Rice and friends had a deep December at Jackson Hole

