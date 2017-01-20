Chris Coulter’s childhood dreams of Alaska

Owen Ringwall |

Like many, Chris Coulter grew up watching videos of riding in Alaska and became immediately obsessed. And for good reason, when it comes to prominent regions for snowboarding, there is no comparison to the rugged and varied technical terrain found in AK. It quickly became a childhood dream of his to one day ride those same faces that he had so eagerly watched and studied for so many years. Last season, Chris’s dream finally came true.

