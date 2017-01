Cruise: Inbound laps with K2

Opening days are always exciting. Opening days that are also epic powder days are even better. Follow the guys at K2 for their opening day at The Summit at Snoqualmie this year as they chase fresh snow and untouched side hits around the mountain. Featuring riding from Kael Martin, Greg Phillips and Jay Kelly.

