Danger Beach at Black Mountain

Owen Ringwall |

The Granite State has a long history of pumping out quality snowboarders going back to before the days of The Blue Lodge. Danger Beach is not only a fabled location in New Hampshire self proclaimed as, “somewhere between a brothel and saloon” but a DIY SD film project headed by none other than Ian Dreher. In the most recent release, Danger Beach takes a slight change of pace and cruises over to Black Mountain from the crews regular stomping grounds at Loon Mountain. With little snow on site, the group, (largely reminiscent of Keep The Change,) gets creative on a preseason set up and proves time and again the east coast has heart.

Featuring riding from: Nick Doucette, Merrick Joyce, Cole St. Martin, Tyler L’Heureux, Brendon Rego, Dylan Dragotta, Scott McCurty, and Johnny O’Connor

Watch also: Videograss presents — Keep The Change at Loon

