East to West: Great Obsession, full movie

Owen Ringwall |

The second full length film to come from the East to West crew, Great Obsession, raises the bar and demands attention. The group which consists of Jed Sky, Tim Bouvette, Drayden Gardner, Simon Martel, Julien Emch, Igor Wandfluh and friends, continued their international campaign filming all across, Canada, United states, Switzerland, Finland and Sweden. The crew brings a variety of fresh tricks and approaches to a handful of largely recognizable spots, while also filtering in a solid selection of new zones and tricks. Great Obsession is directed by Tim Bouvette, and absolutely deserves a watch as one of many great online videos this season.

Watch Also: adidas Snowboarding: 3:00 AM

686-pnw-web-1
December 21, 2016

A hunt for powder in the Northwest with 686

The guys at 686 know how to have a good time, follow the crew on their hunt for fresh...
shapeshftr-web-1-tyrel-murphy-ipp
December 20, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Tyrel Murphy full part

The Interior Plain Project continues in the holiday spirit with their second full part release from their new film...
Asmo-pow-surfing-web-2
December 19, 2016

Äsmosphere, a movie about Pow-surfing

Wolfgang Nyvelt and Stefan Gruber and Äsmo Pow-surfing bring you Äsmosphere, a film about the beauty and fun found...
dc-platinum-hits-web-2
December 19, 2016

DC Snow: Platinum Hits Vol. 2

DC Snow's Platinum Hits is back for Volume Two with a mashed-up mini movie featuring the DC Team's latest...
boudreaux-ipp-full-part-web-2-shapeshftr
December 19, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Matthew Bourdeaux full part

The Interior Plain Project has decided to release a part from their new film SHAPESHFTR, every two days starting...