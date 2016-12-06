East to West: Great Obsession, full movie

The second full length film to come from the East to West crew, Great Obsession, raises the bar and demands attention. The group which consists of Jed Sky, Tim Bouvette, Drayden Gardner, Simon Martel, Julien Emch, Igor Wandfluh and friends, continued their international campaign filming all across, Canada, United states, Switzerland, Finland and Sweden. The crew brings a variety of fresh tricks and approaches to a handful of largely recognizable spots, while also filtering in a solid selection of new zones and tricks. Great Obsession is directed by Tim Bouvette, and absolutely deserves a watch as one of many great online videos this season.

