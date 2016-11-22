The Electric Team at Mammoth opening day

Owen Ringwall |

While winter may have had a slow start this season, we think its safe to say that it is finally officially here. Lifts are spinning at Mammoth Mountain, and with more snow on the way the spring-like conditions won’t be lasting long. The Electric Team cruised out to Mammoth for opening day on November 10th, and after a day of sliding around on the snow took to the skatepark for an all-time early season day of boarding. Featuring riding from, Mike Rav, Parker Szumowski, Daniel Brown, Danny Salazar, Scott Blum, Frank Knab, and Iika Backstrom.

Watch Also: Summer Vacation: The Electric team at Mt. Hood

